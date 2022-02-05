Suspected defiler disappears with victim, 16, after release from police detention

A 35-year-old woman in Kiryandongo District is crying out for help after a suspect who allegedly defiled her 16-year-old daughter disappeared with the victim.

Ms Stella Kala, a widow and a resident of Kawiti Village, Kakwokwo Parish in Mutunda Sub County, alleges that her daughter was defiled by a 30-year-old man in October last year. The victim was a Primary Five pupil at Legacy Nursery and Primary School in Mutunda Sub County.

The widow says that after the incident, she reported the matter at Mutunda Police Station, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

“The suspect spent four days in police custody and when he was released on police bond, he took advantage of being free to reunite with my daughter and he disappeared with her. I have searched almost everywhere but still, I cannot find my daughter,” she said.

Ms Kala is accusing police at Mutunda Station of attempting to frustrate her efforts to seek justice.

“I reported to the police and he was arrested but the police released him on bond. After being released, this man just disappeared with my daughter. This girl is too young and I wanted her to get back to school but I tried to engage the police to look for this man but they are not helping me,” she added.

Mr Abel Abei, the area LC1 chairman, confirmed that the suspect was a resident in his area but suspected him to be hiding at their ancestral home in Loro Sub County in Oyam District.

“They informed me about it but I am suspecting that man to be in Apac or Oyam. For me, I know that they reported to my office and the police came and picked him up,” he said on Friday.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, advised the widow to formally lodge her complaint at the region for further management.