Suspected defiler disappears with victim, 16, after release from police detention

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson.

By  Bill Oketch  &  Santo Ojok

  • Ms Stella Kala, a widow and a resident of Kawiti Village, Kakwokwo Parish in Mutunda Sub County, alleges that her daughter was defiled by a 30-year-old man in October last year. The victim was a Primary Five pupil at Legacy Nursery and Primary School in Mutunda Sub County.

A 35-year-old woman in Kiryandongo District is crying out for help after a suspect who allegedly defiled her 16-year-old daughter disappeared with the victim.

