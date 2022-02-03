Bring to book sex abuse perpetrators

Health authorities have recorded increased HIV/Aids cases among pregnant teenagers. PHOTO/FILE

By  EDITOR

Our view: So just as the activists rightly point out, let us embark on ensuring the culprits are punished and that justice is served in a timely manner not burry our heads in the sand with grand pronouncements of high morality.

Girl-child activists from the Centre for Domestic Violence Prevention, United Nations (UN) Women, Domestic Violence Act, and Plan International Uganda among others are demanding government to hold perpetrators of sexual abuse accountable for their actions.  They say and rightly so that punishing the perpetrators would be a lesson to other likely abusers. (See Daily Monitor February 3, “Activists demand action against men behind teenage pregnancies”)

