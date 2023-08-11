Suspects in murder of Luweero farm owner arrested in Bugiri 

Police in Luweero District have confirmed the arrest of two runaway suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of a businessman and farm owner allegedly killed by his workers on Wednesday August 9.

The two suspects now detained at Budaya Police station in Bugiri District after arrest from their respective hideout at Budaya village await relocation to Luweero district where the crime was committed.

“The two suspects include David Busule and Hamza Mayende arrested from their hideout shortly after relocating to Bugiri district from Luweero District on August 9,” Mr Sam Twineamazima, the Savana Region Police Spokesman said on August 10.

While details about the arrest and how the suspects were trucked from their suspected hideout after relocating to Bugiri district are still scanty, officials privy to the investigation process reveal that the two suspects were tracked using their respective mobile phones.

“The suspects are linked to the murder crime committed at a farm in Zirobwe Sub county. They were trucked from their hideout in Bugiri District shortly after arrival,” a source from the investigation team revealed on Thursday.

Mr Yudah Kyayagadde, a businessman was on August 9 hacked to death while at his farm in Namakofu village, Zirobwe Sub County in Luweero District shortly after he allegedly interacted with his workers at the farm.

The Police investigation team in their preliminary findings linked the murder to workers at the farm that disappeared after the incident.

Kyayagadde had reportedly visited his farm at 10:00am at Namakofu village when a machete wielding man pounced on him as he boarded a motorcycle at the farm. The motorcycle rider escaped unhurt as the attackers hacked Kyayagadde to death. His lifeless body was recovered at the farm by the residents.

It is alleged that the workers were demanding unpaid salaries from their master (Kyayagadde) when he visited the farm on Wednesday. Some of the workers reportedly followed him demanding for their respective salaries as he exited to board a waiting motorcycle at the farm.

Mr Superito Kiroli, the Zirobwe Sub county LC3 Chairperson told Monitor on Wednesday that the deceased (Kyayagadde) reportedly went on his business early in the morning at Zirobwe Town Council before he decided to visit the farm workers at Bubuubi village.

Police in Luweero have in the last 3 months (May-July) 2023, registered more than 13 murder cases. Some of the cases have been linked to domestic misunderstandings while other cases stem from land related disputes.

One of the recent murder cases reported involved the death of Moses Bakka, a resident of Sekamuli village in Bamunanika Sub County who was stabbed to death by a suspect identified as Grace Namanya.

Namanya is already facing a charge of murder at the Luweero Chief Magistrate Court. The incident happened on July 30.