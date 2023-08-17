Swedish national wants ex-lover deported to Uganda

A Swedish national has asked authorities to deport a Ugandan woman, living in the United Kingdom, for allegedly flying their daughter into the country using fraudulent documents.

Mr Per-Anders Pettersson, 56, has since opened a case at Kabalagala Police Station and wants the State to investigate how his daughter travelled to Uganda without her passport.

He accuses his ex-girfriend Ms Asha Kigozi Mohammed of forgery, uttering false documents and obtaining a passport for herself and his daughter and other related offences.

“My humble appeal is that the suspect be deported to Uganda to answer the charges of uttering false statements, forgery and illegally transporting my daughter into Uganda with forged documents,” Mr Petterson said in his complaint.

He added: “the suspect should answer how she obtained the fraudulent documents for herself and the child before leaving Cape Town and entering Uganda.”

As a result, the police yesterday issued summons to, Ms Kigozi, to report to the police station to respond to the allegations.

“Take notice that the matter of giving false information has been raised upon your prejudice in the office of the OC CID police station Makindye Division in Kampala,” the summons read in part

Mr Pettersson, who lives in South Africa but is currently in the country to pursue the case and another one over custody of his daughter at Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court, said he is in possession of the only passport belonging to the minor, yet the minor managed to be brought into the country last year.

“She [Ms Kigozi] forged travel documents for both the child and herself and brought the child to Uganda illegally. The child travelled without my consent and knowledge. The child is a Swedish citizen and all her documents are still in my possession, so how did she enter Uganda,” he said.

The duo met 10 years ago when Ms Kigozi was a student at the University of Western Cape , Cape Town in South Africa. They sired a child together and had been living together until their relationship turned sour.

In December 2022, Mr Petterson said Ms Kigozi left South Africa after getting a job in the UK. Their daughter remained in South Africa, under his care and custody.

However, in February this year, he claimed Ms Kigozi returned to Cape Town, forged documents and travelled with their daughter to Uganda in April.

According to Mr Daniel Angualia, the lawyer representing Mr Pettersson in the custody hearing, police will be able to investigate further on the matter of forgery, illegally entering the country as well as obtaining fraudulent documents as stated in the complaint filed by his client.

“The use of false names could imply the possibility that they are hiding something... now that police has opened up a general inquiry, we hope we shall have conclusive information about this matter,”Mr Angualia said.

According to documents seen by this publication, RwandAir provided information, saying Ms Kigozi travelled under the name Aisha Nanteza and the minor used a different name

According to documents from the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, the minor in question has not been in Uganda since 2017.

“[Minor] last travelled to Uganda on our system in 2017. She arrived in Uganda on December 15, 2017 using Ethiopian Airlines ...and departed on December 19, 2017 using Ethiopian Airlines... This …is the only information on our system in regard to [minor],” the documents state.

Mr Petterson said Ms Kigozi brought the minor to Uganda, left her with her mother [Ms Kigozi’s mother] on April 8 and thereafter left for the United kingdom the next day.





Custody dispute

The two parties have been entangled in a bitter custody dispute, the judgment ruling that was to be delivered yesterday was instead postponed to tomorrow.

In May, a month after bringing the minor into Uganda, Ms Kigozi filed a suit seeking custody of the child. Temporary custody was granted to Ms Kigozi’s mother, a court order Mr Petterson said was issued without his knowledge.

Mr Pettersson is photographer who resides in Cape Town.