System failure, lack of papers mar access to NSSF cash

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) offices countrywide were on Monday crowded as claimants turned up to submit their credentials to access their savings.

However, some savers were turned away either because they lacked supporting documents or had forgotten their date of birth.

In Karamoja, savers travelled to Soroti to apply for the cash. Also, staff at NSSF Lira branch acknowledged there was a problem with their online system.

In Lira, few claimants turned up on the first day because the information about the categories of claimants who are supposed to apply for their savings was not clear to some people.

Here, two tents were erected – one for people aged 55 to 60 years, who want 100 percent of their savings. Another tent was for midterm access claimants aged 45 years and have saved for at least 10 years and want 20 percent of their savings.

However, the NSSF officer, who preferred anonymity, said most of those who turned up lacked documents to support their claims.

“Some of them don’t know their rightful ages and we advised them to go and reconcile their documents,” the source said.

Mr Bosco Epila, 47, who has been saving with NSSF for the last 20 years is expecting to get Shs40 million as 20 percent of his savings.

ALSO READ: Workers speak out on mid-term access rules

Mr Epila has previously worked with a number of non-governmental organisations. “I tried to apply online but when I logged on to the NSSF portal on Monday morning and entered my details, the system rejected it saying I am not eligible yet I had received an SMS from NSSF telling me that I do qualify to apply for mid-term access,” he said.

Ms Florence Anyango, a staff of National Water and Sewerage Corporation in Lira, said she has been saving with NSSF since 1992 and her money has now accumulated to Shs86m.

“I am now making 55 years and I wanted to get 100 percent of my savings, but they told me to apply for only 20 percent and wait for December when I will have reached 55 years,” she said.

Ms Elizabeth Namulonda, a nurse at Butuwa Health Centre in Mbale City, said: “I want to get this money so that I can open up my own pharmacy because this has been one of my dreams but I had failed because of lack of money.”

However, NSSF officials at Mbale branch refused to be interviewed, saying they were not allowed to talk to journalists.

Mr Andrew Musoba, a lecturer at Busitema University, was excited over the programme. “Many people have died without enjoying their benefits from NSSF but this programme shades more light for the future,” he said.

In Fort Portal, NSSF staff erected a tent for claimants. Two personnel were seen attending to clients.

Ms Saidat Kagada from Fort Portal City said she was turned away because she lacked a registration card for the company she was working for in the 1980s.

Few claimants turned up at NSSF regional offices on Edward Avenue in Masaka City. This office serves Masaka, Kalangala, Rakai, Kyotera, Lyantonde, Sembabule, Lwengo, Bukomansimbi and Kalungu districts.

Compiled by By Bill Oketch, Fred Wambede, Patrick Ebong, Phoebe Masongole, Joseph Omollo, George Muron, Alex Ashaba, Ismail Bategeka, Steven Ariong, Wilson Kutamba & Rajab Mukombozi







