Prime

Workers speak out on mid-term access rules

Kyegegwa District Woman MP and chairperson of the Gender Committee of Parliament Flavia Kabahenda (left) speaks to NSSF managing director Richard Byarugaba after appearing before the committee at the Kampala Serena Hotel on October 14, 2021. Photo / File

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • The NSSF Amendment Act, 2021, which granted access to mid-term benefits (20 percent) for savers who are 45 and above and have saved for 10 years, as well as persons with disabilities who are 40 and saved for 10 years (50 percent), mandated the minister of Gender Labour and Social Development, under which the Fund falls, to issue the regulations within 60 days after the Bill was enacted into law.

Stakeholders have welcomed the issuance of the regulations that will guide the payment of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) mid-term benefits, with some saying they are fair enough, while others say amendments will be necessary.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.