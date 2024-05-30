Taxi driver arrested over death of 'lover' during sex

The Police in Luwero District have arrested a taxi driver over the death of a woman with whom he was in a love affair.

Mr Joel Ssenyonga, a resident of Mabaale Zone in Luwero town council was arrested by police on May 30 following a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

According to Mr Sam Twiineamazima, the Savanna Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Ssenyonga picked up the unidentified woman from the roadside on Tuesday evening for a sexual relation.

“When she consented, the two proceeded to the suspect’s home at Mabaale zone later on Tuesday night,” Mr Twiineamazima said.

In his statement at Kasana Police Station where he is currently being detained, Mr Ssenyoga said the lady became unconscious during intercourse. He added that he tried using a piece of cloth to provide air to help her regain her consciousness in vain.

Shocked Ssenyimba called a friend for help to remove the body from his house and dump it somewhere to escape trouble. However, the friend alerted police and he was arrested to face suspected murder charges.

The Police have identified the deceased as Ms Jalia Nantaba. The 38-year-old Nantaba was a businesswoman and resident of the Kiwogozi zone in Luweero town council.

According to the neighbor Ms. Robina Nanfuka, Mr Senyimba has occasionally been bringing different women to his house, and at about 8:00 pm on Tuesday, he was seen entering with the woman.

“On Wednesday morning we didn’t see him around and his house remained locked all day. We didn’t mind because he occasionally brings in women who leave early the next morning,” Ms Nanfuka narrates.

Another neighbor Mr Musa Kapo said “On Wednesday evening I saw a taxi coming around, and went away after a few minutes," Mr Kapo said.

He added that Senyonga did not inform any of the neighbors about the regrettable incident.