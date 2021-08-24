Tension grips West Nile as deadly plague ravages DR Congo

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) share a border that straddles 877kms. Nearly one fourth of the borderline is in the West Nile Sub-region where locals have recently been casting worried glances following a bubonic plague outbreak.

The infectious disease, also known as the Black Death, has claimed at least 50 lives in DR Congo. This has left residents on the whole stretch of the borderline from Koboko to Zombo districts on tenterhooks.

The two districts — along with Arua and Maracha — hug the contours of Aru territory in Ituri Province where 12 deaths and 117 suspected cases have been registered.

A source on Arua District surveillance team told this newspaper that although no case has been confirmed in Uganda, caution remains the byword.

“Ministry of Health officials together with the WHO (World Health Organisation) team [recently] visited different health facilities and border points to raise awareness and also boost the facilities to respond in case such cases are reported in the region,” the source revealed.

Mr Yovan Adriko, the Vurra County legislator whose country home in Logiri Sub-county is a stone’s throw away from DRC, has urged people in the area to “be alert and protect ourselves from this disease because prevention is better than cure.”

Mr Adriko has urged residents to avoid either side of the border to avoid movements.

Mr James Mawa, a resident in Aliba, which is a few minutes’ drive from the Uganda-DRC border, said although no deaths have been reported “there are people who are sick with signs like the ones for the plague.”

The infectious disease’s presentations include sudden high fever, headaches, body pains as well as large and swollen lumps in the lymph nodes or buboes. It is largely spread by infected fleas that travel on rodents.

Arua City Central legislator Jackson Atima Lee said since the Uganda-DRC border is “very porous,” the Ministry of Health should “do some sensitisation programme in the region to alert the health workers and the locals to be on high alert.” He also called on immigration officials at border entry points “to do proper screening before Congolese are allowed into [Uganda].”

Mr Wadri Sam Nyakua, the Arua City Mayor, told this newspaper that the district and city surveillance team has not briefed him.

He added that he will “raise the issues with them” in a meeting today. Leaders in Zombo are also meeting today to devise a means to address the looming crisis.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the ministry spokesperson, said the ministry has already done a risk assessment and developed an effective response plan in case of any eventuality.

Previously, cases of the Black Death have been prevalent in Logiri Sub-county, Arua District, and the whole of Zombo District.

