Three arrested for dropping threatening leaflets in Katabi

By Eve Muganga More by this Author

The joint security force has arrested three suspects for dropping anonymous letters threatening the Mayor for Katabi Town Council Mr Ronald Kalema and several others.

The letters were also circulated on Whatsapp, as well as other social media platforms, causing fear and anxiety among the residents.

The suspects include; William Lubega, a 27-year-old mechanic and resident of Bunono village, Katabi Town Council; Hasadu Kirigwajjo, a former private bodyguard to the mayor, and Baluku Ronald who has been on the wanted list for being behind several robberies in Wakiso District.

According to the Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, the suspects have been using the anonymous letters as a cover-up to their criminal acts of stealing car number plates, and house burglaries. The gang leader who is on the run has been identified as “Taata Mzee”, while William Lubega, the mechanic is suspected to have been the major supplier of housebreaking tools to the gang.

“With the help of Mr Hasadu Kingwajjo, a former private bodyguard to the mayor, they dropped letters threatening his life and also demanded Shs2 million. Other persons threatened in the letters include; Mr John Mary Ssebowa and journalists from Entebbe. Upon their arrest, a search was conducted at their known premises and an assortment of house-breaking implements were recovered and other threatening documents. They further led to the recovery of the stolen number plate UAM 285Z from a banana plantation at Nalugala village,” he said

Mr Enanga added that the team of investigators is recording as many statements from residents, who saw or learnt about the anonymous letters and the contents of panga attacks and killings.

“Whether real or a hoax, we wish to warn other intending perpetrators, that there are plenty of appropriate lawful ways to express their opinion or displeasure, but inducing panic and sending threats to kill, is unacceptable,” he said.

Mr Enanga further noted that the joint security team (SFC, CMI, Ci, and Police) is committed to keeping Ugandans safe and will continue pursuing more suspects still out there.