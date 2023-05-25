Three dead after trailer crashes two other vehicles along Kampala-Gulu highway

Three people died Thursday in a road crash at Busula trading centre along the Kampala-Gulu highway that left two others seriously hurt.

The 4:25am road crash involved a Mercedes Benz trailer belonging to Palm Oil transporters ltd, Isuzu elf and Isuzu forward.

Two of the deceased were occupants of the Isuzu forward registration number vehicle UBM 860S while the other was driving in Isuzu elf registration number UBJ 673Y.

“Preliminary findings indicate that motor vehicle registration number KBN 607P/ZB 3158 trailer that was coming from Kampala side in a convoy of about eight vehicles heading to Nakasongola barracks (all loaded with bags of Ammonium Nitrate), on reaching Busula trading centre near Sunafrica fuel station found another parked trailer of the same company that had developed mechanical problem. These trailers in the convoy parked on the road covering the whole lane of Kampala - Gulu highway. The last trailer no. KBN 607P/ZB 3158 started over taking the parked trailers. In the due course, it crashed with an on-coming charcoal truck UBJ 673Y,” said Savanah region police spokesperson, ASP Sam Twineamaziima.