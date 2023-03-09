Three dead, seven injured in Namutumba road crash

Three people have been confirmed dead following an accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon at Bulaafa Village along Namutumba-Budumba Road. The accident involved a Fuso registration number UAR 321C, which was loaded with tree logs. Mr Muhammad Mangoole, the Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO), identified the deceased as 27-year-old Fatty Waibire, a resident of Kisumu Village in Kizuba Sub-county, Meddie Koire, a resident of Namunkanaga Village in Namutumba Town Council and one Ronald of Nawansagwa Village in Kizuba Sub-county. According to Mr Mangoole, the accident was due to overloading and recklessness by the driver.



He said: “The vehicle had ten people, including the driver. However, four managed to survive, although the rest are still covered in logs and we expect the number of injured to increase.”

Mr Julius Mbulanuko, an eyewitness and also boda boda rider said the driver lost control before he approached the junction and hit a pothole before overturning.

Mr Hamza Kigoloba, another eyewitness, said the vehicle left Namutumba Town in a poor mechanical condition.

"It came while stopping on the way as I followed it until where the accident happened,” he said.