Three Nigerian artistes remanded to prison in Uganda for flouting Covid-19 guidelines

Seven people, including two Nigerian musicians and their manager, have been remanded to prison in Uganda after they were on Monday charged with engaging in a negligent act likely to spread COVID-19.

The suspects include, Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, a 23-year-old Nigerian musician and resident of Lagos; Openyi Temilade, a 25 year-old Nigerian artist and resident of Lagos as well as their 28-year-old manager, Awonyi Muyiwa who is also a resident of Lago.

Other suspects include Salima Kim, 31, resident of Kololo, Kampala; Ivan Ddungu, 41, resident of Kamwokya in Kampala; Philip Kasakye, 34-year-old events security coordinator and resident of Tula road, Kawempe Division, Kampala. They are charged alongside Benjamin Kabuura, a 30-year-old farmer and resident of Kololo, Kampala.

They appeared before Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court, in Kampala on Monday.

Prosecution states that Kim, Ddungu, Kasakye, Kabuura, Omah, Muyiwa, Openyi and others still at large n December 12, 2020 at Ddungu Resort Mulungo Munyonyo, Makindye Division in Kampala District, held a music concert where a Nigerian musician performed and over 200 people gathered without observing the ministry of health guidelines, an act liely to cause the spread of an infectious disease (Covid-19) Contrary to section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

Their attempt to apply for bail failed on grounds that they did not present substantial sureties.

The presiding magistrate, Mr Judi Okumi said: “You have a right to bail but your sureties are not substantial. Go and first prepare. However, you’re remanded until December 16,” he said.

Tamilade and Salima were remanded to Kigo prison while the other five suspects were remanded to Kitalya prison until December 16, 2020 when they will appear before High Court through video conferencing.

