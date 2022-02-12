Today in history: Amin warns army against torturing Ugandans

President Idi Amin February 12, 1973 warned the armed forces against torture and illegal arrest of citizens.

“Any army or police officer who arrests and puts any person in jail without reason will be dismissed,” he said.

Amin issued the warning to soldiers and police officers during his impromptu visit to the Central Police Station in Kampala.

While there, Amin demanded to meet those who had been detained without charge.

He was shown 41 men who had been in police cells; some for months with any charges brought against them.

Among the detainees were six Asians (Indians) who were arrested because they were found without passports.