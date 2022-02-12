Today in history: Amin warns army against torturing Ugandans

Former Ugandan President Idi Amin Dada. PHOTO/FILE

By  Faustin Mugabe

What you need to know:

  • Amin issued the  warning to soldiers and police officers during his impromptu visit to the Central Police Station in Kampala. 

President Idi Amin February 12, 1973 warned the armed forces against torture and illegal arrest of citizens. 

