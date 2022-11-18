Tooro leaders, CSOs ask govt to expedite electoral reforms

Local leaders and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) from Tooro Sub-region have asked government to expedite electoral reforms to allow a smooth parliamentary scrutiny before the 2026 general election.

The CSO members under their umbrella body, Kabarole NGO/CBO Association (KANCA), said “since the Supreme Court recommended electoral reforms in 2016, government has remained slow on implementation.”

Fort Portal City workers’ Councilor Prosper Businge said absence of electoral reforms creates unfairness which disrupts democratic processes.

“We need to push our MPs to ensure that we have electoral reforms. We don’t want government to come at the last hour telling us that there is no time,” he remarked on Thursday.

Electoral reform seekers are now threatening to petition the legislature and relevant authorities to ensure their demands are expedited.

“Reforms will help us to address all the gaps in the electoral processes which will guarantee us free and fair election,” Businge said.

Several local leaders and members of different CSOs in the Tooro Sub-region pose for a group photo in the aftermaths of a stakeholders' meeting on November 17, 2022. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Religious leader Rev Kintu Willy Muhanga wants a levelled ground for all presidential contenders while the KANCE executive director believes the modifications would increase voter participation.

“We are now compiling a report which shall involve different reforms which people want. After that, we shall petition the Electoral Commission and MPs and other stakeholders to ensure that they are incorporated as per reforms recommended by the Supreme Court,” he emphasized.

On Thursday, the CSO members also launched a four-year program to strengthen citizen engagement in elections.

“This is aimed at increasing ensuring leadership accountability,” Tooro CSOs said.

Key reforms wanted

They include an increase from 30 to 60 days for a court decision on a presidential poll petition.

Further, the reforms urge use of oral evidence in poll petitions as opposed to only affidavits.

Reformists also propose an extension beyond 20 days- for the duration within which a fresh poll should be organized in case of an annulment.