Top entrepreneurs awarded as Rising Woman 6th edition ends





The sixth edition of the Rising Woman Initiative 2023 came to an end on Friday with several women entrepreneurs awarded with cash prizes and certificates of recognition.

The initiative, which started in 2018, is organised by dfcu Bank in partnership with Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U), the Uganda Investment Authority and Uganda Airlines.

The initiative helps to provide women in business with training, coaching, market access and financing solutions so as to build sustainable enterprises.

During the function held at dfcu Bank head office in Kampala last Friday, Bayaaya Specialty Coffee Ltd, Phidaz Yogurfruit Food Ltd and Naphoyo Ltd were recognised as the top winners and were awarded with cash prizes of Shs15m, Shs10m and Shs5m, respectively.

The winners were also offered a trip to Kenya where they will benchmark on best business practices.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of dfcu Bank, Mr Charles Mudiwa, said the Rising Woman Initiative has created an impact on women entrepreneurs not only through provision of cash but also mentorship.

Mr Mudiwa noted that more than 6,000 women have been impacted by the programme and committed to continue supporting more women.

“We sincerely believe in supporting women because we believe that this is the future of our country. So we are not going to give you money and walk away, this programme involves mentorship; it means we are supporting you and seeing you grow,” Mr Mudiwa said.

He noted that in the next three years, dfcu Bank is committed to growing its support for women in business not only through the rising woman program but also by buying from them.

“Currently, we buy 17 percent of our products from women, we want that number to increase to 50 percent,” he said

Prof Samuel Sejjaaka, the board chairperson of Monitor Publications Ltd, said women are the backbone of any nation and if invested in, they can increase the economic development of the country.

“If our government were to invest in the women of this country, I think on a year by year basis, we would be able to increase our GDP by at least 3 percent,” he said.

He said pledged to continue partnering with dfcu and other partners to support women.

Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki, the chief executive officer of Uganda Airlines, said the national carrier is committed to supporting women and that they intend to increase the number of female pilots from the current six to 25 by 2025.

“As Uganda Airlines, we believe that by supporting women entrepreneurs is an investment in the collective prosperity of the nation,” Ms Bamuturaki said.

Ms Evelyne Anite, the State minister for Privatisation and Investment, said empowering women in business is a strategic approach for economic growth.