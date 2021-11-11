Top URC boss arrested over missing Shs12 billion

Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) procurement officer, Mr Tom Kimera was November 10 arrested on orders of the Parliament Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE)- after he failed to account for Shs12billion allegedly spent in the procurement of the recently acquired trains.

The Shs12billion disparity emerged after it was discovered that URC's Shs48billion cost for the four locomotives shipped into the country in September was different from Shs36billion the organisation paid.

MPs unearthed potential proof in a pile of documents that URC management furnished the committee in line with COSASE’s demand last week to aid ongoing inquiries into irregularities the railway management agency is currently embroiled in.

These inconsistencies prompted the COSASE chairperson who also doubles as the Nakawa West Member of Parliament (MP) Mr Joel Ssenyonyi to order for Mr Kimera's arrest as investigations proceed.

“The recommendations in procurement reports indicate that locomotives meant to be bought were six years old at a total price of Shs36billion but then that recommendation was not followed,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

In the lead up to the discovery of the mismatch, COSASE discovered that URC officials procured 8 year-old locomotives at Shs48billion, contrary to what the procurement process provided for in the loan request submitted to Parliament.

“They ended up buying locomotives which are way older, but also more expensive coming to a total of Shs48billion. There is a problem with that. Something that is older is supposed to be cheaper. But actually what is older is more expensive by Shs12billion,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

The URC officials told Parliament that the government is now fixing the curves and turning points at various intervals so that the 8 year-old locomotives can be fully used.

For government to benefit from the locomotives, URC jetted into South African experts to train URC staff on how to operate the trains.

The training, according to the URC officials, has so far taken just over a month.