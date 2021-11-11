One of the recently procured GL30SCC locomotives at a railway station in Kampala during their unveiling in October. PHOTO | STEPHEN OTAGE 

|

National

Prime

Top URC boss arrested over missing Shs12 billion

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • Something that is older is supposed to be cheaper. But actually what is older is more expensive by Shs12billion.

Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) procurement officer, Mr Tom Kimera was November 10 arrested on orders of the Parliament Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE)- after he failed to account for Shs12billion allegedly spent in the procurement of the recently acquired trains.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.