Torture survivors petition UN to stop funding UHRC

The coordinator of Torture Survivors of Uganda, Mr John Bosco Sserunkuuma (right), with his colleagues at the United Nations Human Rights head offices in Kololo, Kampala, on February 14, 2022. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • The petition comes at a time when torture incidents have increased with the most recent victims being Mr Samuel Masereka, a NUP coordinator from Kasese District, and Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, who has since fled the country.

Dozens of torture survivors yesterday thronged the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), accusing the Uganda Human Rights Commission of being silent on torture incidents by security operatives. 

