TotalEnergies returns to profit after Covid crisis

TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné during the signing of the MoU on Renewable Energy between the government and TotalEnergies at Kololo Airstrip in Kampala on February 1, 2022.  

French energy giant TotalEnergies on Thursday rebounded from the Covid crisis with a huge 2021 profit as oil and gas prices soared -- a performance that raised political hackles in an election year in France.
The company reported net profit of $16 billion (14 billion euros) -- the highest in at least 15 years -- following a historic $7.2-billion loss in 2020, when oil prices crashed.

