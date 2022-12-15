Traffic officer among three killed in Lira road crash

A traffic police officer, a student and a motorcyclist died following a road crash on the Lira-Soroti highway on Thursday, police have said.

Police have identified Constable Micha Muhindo as the traffic officer who died in the early morning crash at Adwila, Amach Town Council. A 16-year-old student at Amach Secondary School in Lira District, Evester Akello, also died from injuries sustained during the accident.

The accident involved a Ford Ranger belonging to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle.

The Traffic Police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said: “It is alleged that the driver, PC John Oginere, and a police officer attached to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, while coming from Soroti upon reaching Adwila, knocked the rider, Bob Odongo, who lost control, and knocked Muhindo to death.”

“The rider also died on the way to Lira Regional Referral Hospital,” Ms Nampiima added in a statement on December 15.

Monitor understands that the motorcyclist was staff at National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC).

Traffic police also condoled with the families of the deceased while also “urging road users to be vigilant.”