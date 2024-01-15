Two arrested over murder of police officer

The joint security team in Kaabong District have arrested two people suspected to be part of the gang that attacked a police office and killed him before taking off with his gun.

PC Moris Ochen attached to the ASTU zone, was on January 12, 2024, was hacked to death by the assailants and his SMG rifle with 90 live rounds of ammunition taken.

Maj Isaac Oware, the UPDF spokesperson in charge of third division, said that following the unfortunate incident, security forces picked a positive lead and mounted an intelligence-led operation against criminal elements in the wilderness of Kalapata Sub County in Kaabong District.

He said that on January 14, 2024, as a result of the operation, two male adult suspects namely; Lomuria Lochomin and Lokol Loito, both residents of Kalapata sub-county in Kaabong District were arrested and the gun recovered with 57 rounds of ammunition.

"The suspects are currently held in custody at 405 Infantry Brigade headquarters, Nakapelimoru in Kotido District for further investigations," Mr Oware said in a press statement.

He commended the security forces and local leaders in Kaabong district for making the tactical pursuit that was successful.