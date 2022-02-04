Prime

Two bodies recovered in septic tank, one missing

A section of the residence where the two bodies were found in Ssimbwa Zone, Rubaga Division, Kampala City yesterday. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA.

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Yesterday, police recovered a decomposed body suspected to be of a man in the septic tank just three days after the body of Patrick Turyasingura was recovered from the same tank.

Police detectives are investigating the suspected killing of  two people, whose remains were found in a septic tank at a residence in Ssimbwa Zone, Rubaga Division, Kampala City.

