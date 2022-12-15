Two dead, five injured after trucks collide in Maracha

Two people have been confirmed dead and five injured in a road crash at Ayi Bridge on Arua-Koboko Road in Maracha District.

According to West Nile Police spokesperson Josephine Angucia, the incident happened when two loaded trucks collided at the bridge.

“A trailer coming from Koboko District heading to Arua City collided with another trailer carrying cement from Tororo heading to Koboko District,” she told Monitor on Thursday.

Police December 15 identified the deceased as 17-year-old Albert Aliku, 17, and cement truck driver Willy Wasua- all from Maracha District.

Meanwhile the injured include four Maracha District residents Draleki Francis,27, Adrole Migadi, 43, Lumu Charles, 20 and 24-year-old Sunday Tabu.

The other wounded man is Charles Lumu from Koboko District. Police had still failed to identify the other injured driver of the second truck involved in the accident.

“Police visited and documented the scene. Police also took the injured to St Joseph's Hospital in Maracha District while remains of the deceased were conveyed to the mortuary of the same hospital for postmortem,” Ms Angucia noted.

Preliminary investigations blamed the accident on recklessness of the two truck drivers.

“They didn't slow down to create way for each other at the bridge. Inquiries are still on going,” Ms Angucia said hours after locals took advantage of the accident to loot.