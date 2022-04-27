Two dead, nine injured in Mpigi multi-vehicle crash

At least two people have died and about nine others injured in a motor accident involving three vehicles at Kavule along the Kampala–Masaka highway.

The accident which occurred at around 5am on Wednesday involved a Fuso box body truck, a trailer and a Baby Coaches bus.

Those injured include the driver of the Fuso truck and eight others who were travelling in the bus.

Eye witness Jack Kisitu attributed the accident to "over speeding by the Fuso driver amidst poor visibility on the highway following early morning downpour."

“The Fuso driver was coming from Kampala heading to Masaka while the trailer was moving in the opposite direction. Both were moving at a high speed during as it rained and the Fuso swerved into the lane for oncoming vehicles, hitting the trailer in the sides and later the bus which was behind,” he narrated.

The driver of the bus which was headed for Kampala from Bushenyi District said he stopped by the roadside after sensing danger but still the ill-fated Fuso truck continued and hit the bus head-on.

“He [Fuso driver] could have controlled the vehicle if he was not speeding and by the time he tried, it was too late,” Mr Moses Mayanja told this reporter.

Mr James Tulya, the acting Katonga regional police spokesperson confirmed the accident.

“Driving in rain, whether a light shower or a heavy downpour, is one of the most difficult driving situations motorists usually encounter. So, motorists should always take extra care while navigating through the rains,” he cautioned.

Another crash

The Wednesday morning accident is the second multi-car crash on the same highway in about three days. On Monday, 10 people sustained injuries in a motor accident involving three vehicles at Kalandazi-Mitala Maria along the Kampala –Masaka highway.