Two dead, 13 injured in Lira road accident

Two people died and several others sustained severe injuries following an accident that happened on Saturday along Lira-Kitgum road.

The accident that occurred at Ayami, Agweng Sub County in Lira District, involved a Fuso truck that was headed to Lira City from Pader District and carrying passengers and 30 bags of charcoal.

Mr Robert Ogwang Robert, an eyewitness, said the speeding vehicle overturned after the driver who was trying to overtake another vehicle lost control.

“One person identified as Christopher Kilama died on spot while another unidentified victim died on the way to the health facility,” he said.

He said 13 others who were on board were seriously injured and they were rushed to Duku Medical Centre in Puranga Town Council, Pader District for medical attention.

According to Mr Ogwang, 10 people were later referred to Lira Regional Referral Hospital in Lira City for better management.

He said the driver of the ill-fated vehicle fled to an unknown destination.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, could not either deny or confirm the report since he had travelled to his home village.

Pader District councilor, Ms Esther Aol, confirmed the incident. She said the deceased Kilama was a teacher at Friends of Orphan Vocational School in Pader Town, and was a resident of Laboye Village, Lagile Parish in Lunyiri Sub County in Pader.