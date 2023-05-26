Two killed in Acacia road junction crash

Two people have been knocked dead at the Acacia-Kayunga road junction in Kampala.

According to the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the accident which occurred at 1:26am on Friday involved multiple vehicles and resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that a black Mercedes-Benz driven by Mr Faziru Kimera a resident of Buwate, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District was speeding from the Acacia side. Unfortunately, the driver lost control of the vehicle upon reaching the Kayunga junction. The vehicle crashed into the road barriers, striking three street children who had sought shelter there. The Mercedes-Benz then continued its trajectory and collided with a white Toyota Mark X which was approaching from the Mulago side,” he said in a statement Friday evening.

The accident involved a black Mercedes-Benz and a white Toyota Mark X. Photos | Courtesy

Mr Owoyesigyire said the action was taken in response to the incident but two of the street children were pronounced dead at Mulago Hospital. Kimera and the yet-to-be-identified Mark X driver were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have also impounded the vehicles involved in the accident and they are currently being parked at Kira Road Police Station from where they will be inspected by the police’s Inspectorate of Vehicles.

Earlier information indicated that the two drivers were racing against each other before they caused the fatal road crash. However, Mr Owoyesigyire said the vehicles were coming from different directions.