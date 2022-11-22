Two police officers arrested after suspect dies in cells

Police in Kween District have arrested two of their own after a suspect allegedly committed suicide by hanging in police cells at the Chepsukunya police post.

The Sipi regional police spokesperson, Mr Fred Chesang, said they have arrested the officers who were on duty to help in investigations. He identified the officers as PC Benard Omino and one only identified as SPC Soyekwo.

“It's alleged that the deceased had obtained money worth 500,000 from one lady by false pretence and she was being held at the police post pending referral to Kween Central Police Station,” Mr Chesang said.

He identified the deceased as Stella Chebet Harriet, 33, a resident of Kapkwich cell, in Chepsukunya Town Council.

It’s alleged that the suspect was found dangling in the police cells after she reportedly took her own life using her blouse.

“We are now investigating circumstances under which a suspect reportedly committed suicide in the holding cells. The officers whom we arrested now face charges of neglect of duty,” he said.