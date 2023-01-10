Two Police officers under investigation over theft

Two Police officers attached to Kasasira Town Council Police station in Kibuku district are under investigation over the alleged involvement in the theft of video equipment worth Shs3M.

It’s alleged that Yahaya Magera a crime preventer and Zubairi Dankainea a police constable reportedly connived and stole equipment which included a laptop and two television sets from a video hall belonging to one Moses Nsubuga on Sunday night.

After the incident, Nsubuga reported the matter to the Police.

“I sought police intervention and the sniffer dog led the officers to the Police station of Kasasira where it grabbed Magera by the trouser,” Mr Nsubuga said.

The second accomplice, who was on duty the night the theft happened Constable Dankaine managed to escape the arrest.

The Chairperson of the business community within Kasasira Town Council, Mr Augustine Naliko said that the implicated officers should be removed with immediate effect because what they have exhibited before the general public was totally against the code of the police.

“We demanded that these officers be removed from the Town Council because this has shown that they have been part of the racket of thieves in the area. Not only should they be transferred but also be punished,” he said.

“We have complained about the increasing cases of theft and yet there is a class of people who are just hiding in Police uniforms terrorizing the wanaichi by stealing their properties. We shall not tolerate police officers being behind the theft of people’s properties,” he added.

This is not the first incident in the district where Police officers have been implicated in the theft, especially of cattle. Residents of Kataka parish, Tirinyi Town council has raised similar concern that the Police is behind these thefts.

Mr Magera confessed to the act and told Daily Monitor that he was ready to pay back the equipment.

The Kibuku Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Eva Nalango Kweasiga, has directed the District Police Commander (DPC) to immediately transfer the perpetrators and new ones posted.

“I apologise to the people of Kasasira and condemn the actions of the officers did as they are assigned to protect people and their properties,” Ms Kwesiga said.