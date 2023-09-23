Two shot, Shs21,000 stolen as gunmen raid Ntinda soda depot

Two people were Friday evening shot and injured as gunmen raided a soda depot in Ntinda, Kampala.

Police identified the victims as Riham Depot Ntinda Branch manager, Mr Sserunkuma Abdul, 27 and a passerby Patrick Rwothomiyo, 28.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, said three gunmen riding on a motor cycle raided the depot located along the Ntinda-Kisaasi road and shot at the victims before stealing Shs21, 000 and two mobile phones.

"It's alleged that at around 8pm two men raided Riham Depot at Ntinda - Kisasi Road and demanded for money from the manager, one Sserunkumu who was at the depot with other staff. The victim pleaded with them, saying they had already banked the money and this prompted one of the assailants to shoot the said victim twice in the stomach," ASP Owoyesigyire said in Saturday morning statement.

According to him, the assailants shot Rwotomiyo on the neck as they fled the scene.