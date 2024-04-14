Two sisters drown in Rakai valley dam

Grief engulfed residents of Kisimbanyiriri Village, in Lwanda Sub County in Rakai District after two siblings drowned in a valley dam on Saturday.

The deceased 9-year-old Daphine Namirembe and 12-year-old Sheila Nantongo were in Primary two and four at Victorious Nursery and Primary School, Lumbugu.

The deceased had allegedly gone to the dam to wash clothes and later take water for domestic use.

Frank Kabugo told Monitor that he was not home by the time of the incident in which his daughters died.

“They always wash their clothes from the dam and I wonder what went wrong this time. I have lost my only children who loved me very much,” Kabugo said.

Eyewitnesses said the older child drowned trying to rescue her sister.

Rapheal Kiggundu,the grandfather of the deceased said her grandchildren have always helped him with house chores during holidays, wondering who will be helping him in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Residents appealed to government to provide safe and clean water to their area to avoid such incidents.

Rashid Kimbowa, the Kisimbanyiriri Parish chairperson condemned parents for sending young children to dangerous water dams.

“It is good for parents to escort their children to such water sources so that they can monitor them while fetching water,” Kimbowa noted.

Rakai District vice chairperson Umar Ssebalinde said that there is need to enforce an existing bylaw that prohibits parents from sending minors to valley dams.

“We have received many reports of young children drowning in dams in this area and it is high time we implemented a bylaw where parents are guided on how best they can get water without involving children,” Ssebalinde noted.