Two suspected motorcycle thieves burnt to death in Kayunga

Two men suspected of stealing a motorcycle have been killed by a mob in Kayunga District, central Uganda.

Ms Rosette Sikahwa, the Kayunga District police commander on Friday said the duo who are alleged to have stolen a motorcycle from Buikwe District were pursued by a mob which caught up with them in Namakandwa village, Kangulumira Sub County.

"Upon being nabbed, they beat them to death before burning one of the bodies. By the time police arrived at the scene, one of the bodies had been burnt beyond recognition," Ms Sikahwa said.

According to the DPC, the identity of the deceased is yet to be established and the registration number of the motorcycle they are alleged to have stolen.

The deceased are aged between 30 and 40 years, according to police.

The DPC said a case of murder has been opened and investigations into the incident is ongoing.

The whereabouts of the motorcycle which they allegedly stole and were riding on at the time they were killed is still unknown.

However, relatives of the deceased found at Kayunga central police station where they had gone to record statements claimed the deceased's death was a case of mistaken identity.

They claimed that the registration number of the motorcycle the mob claimed had been stolen by the duo was slightly different from the one the deceased were riding on.

