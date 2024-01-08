Two women killed in separate machete attacks blamed on husbands
What you need to know:
Police detectives in the northern Uganda district of Apac and their counterparts in Sironko District in eastern Uganda are investigating two separate machete attacks that left two women dead.
The prime suspects in both attacks are their husbands who are now on the run, according to police.
In Sironko, the suspect is alleged to be a 25-year-old man who fled his home in Nangwe village, Bukirya parish in Nalusala Sub County after the mutilated body of his 22-year-old house wife was found dumped in a river on Sunday.
Police believe the suspect killed his wife, Loy Nambuya following a domestic brawl.
Her body was recovered from River Nangwe by locals.
“Our officers from Sironko Central Police Station visited the scene and upon body examination, they found that deceased was cut from the waist dividing it into two parts. The intestines were all out and found deep cuts on the neck,” the Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said.
The body was conveyed to Mbale city mortuary for post mortem as investigations continue.
“The detectives visited the suspect’s home and two pangas with blood stains were discovered in the house with a pool of blood on the floor,” he said, adding that blood samples were taken from the scene and submitted to the Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL).
This is the second incident in less than three days to happen in Elgon sub region. Last Friday, a 48-year-old pastor of Christ Church in Namisindwa District allegedly stabbed his wife, Agnes Mandala, 44, a resident of Malukhu village, Butiru parish in Bukhabusi Sub-County, Namisindwa District lover following domestic brawls.
Relatedly, another man has been declared wanted by police in Apac after he allegedly hacked his wife to death on Friday.
The suspect, a resident of Acholi In Village, Kungu Parish, Akokoro Sub-county in Apac District is said to be on the run killing his 30-year-old Santre Similimana.
The mother of two had moved with her new husband to Apaa in Amuru District where they settled for a few months before they were evicted together with other people from that contentious land.
Later, they moved to Acholi In Village, Akokoro Sub-county in Apac District where they lived for a shorter period before developing a misunderstanding that prompted the local leaders to temporarily separate them.
Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said the man now on the run reportedly followed the wife with whom he reconciled.
However, on January 5 at around 3pm, the suspect asked Similimana and their son to accompany him to the forest chop logs for charcoal burning.
“On reaching the bush, he told them that they are now under hostage. He pulled out his machete and started cutting his wife. Immediately, the son escaped and went to inform the people around. On return, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood and the man had escaped. They tried to rush her to the nearby health centre where she was declared dead on arrival,” the police spokesperson said.
Mr Okema said the suspect has been declared wanted, while a case of murder was registered at Apac Police Station.
According to the Police Annual crime report of 2022, a total of 17,698 cases of domestic violence were reported to police in 2022 compared to 17,533 cases reported in 2021.