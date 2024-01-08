Two women killed in separate machete attacks blamed on husbands

Police detectives in the northern Uganda district of Apac and their counterparts in Sironko District in eastern Uganda are investigating two separate machete attacks that left two women dead.

The prime suspects in both attacks are their husbands who are now on the run, according to police.

In Sironko, the suspect is alleged to be a 25-year-old man who fled his home in Nangwe village, Bukirya parish in Nalusala Sub County after the mutilated body of his 22-year-old house wife was found dumped in a river on Sunday.

Police believe the suspect killed his wife, Loy Nambuya following a domestic brawl.

Her body was recovered from River Nangwe by locals.

“Our officers from Sironko Central Police Station visited the scene and upon body examination, they found that deceased was cut from the waist dividing it into two parts. The intestines were all out and found deep cuts on the neck,” the Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said.

The body was conveyed to Mbale city mortuary for post mortem as investigations continue.



“The detectives visited the suspect’s home and two pangas with blood stains were discovered in the house with a pool of blood on the floor,” he said, adding that blood samples were taken from the scene and submitted to the Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL).

This is the second incident in less than three days to happen in Elgon sub region. Last Friday, a 48-year-old pastor of Christ Church in Namisindwa District allegedly stabbed his wife, Agnes Mandala, 44, a resident of Malukhu village, Butiru parish in Bukhabusi Sub-County, Namisindwa District lover following domestic brawls.

Relatedly, another man has been declared wanted by police in Apac after he allegedly hacked his wife to death on Friday.

The suspect, a resident of Acholi In Village, Kungu Parish, Akokoro Sub-county in Apac District is said to be on the run killing his 30-year-old Santre Similimana.