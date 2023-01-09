UBOS works to conclude census mapping ahead of August enumeration exercise

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics is working day and night to conclude the Census Mapping exercise within the next three months.

Dr. Winnie Nyemera, the Principal Officer in the department of Geo Information Systems (GIS) at UBOS, said the exercise will wind up by March 2023 to pave the way for effective commencement of the Census enumeration exercise on 25 August 2023.

The UBOS Executive Director, Dr. Chris Mukiza, who is also the Appointed Census Commissioner, emphasized the importance of Census Mapping.

He noted that the Mapping exercise “provides an up-to-date list of Enumeration Areas (EAs) and Administrative Units in the country.”

In addition, it determines the number of enumerators and supervisors required for undertaking the Census.

“The Mapping therefore provides a comprehensive planning framework for undertaking the actual National Population and Housing Census,” said Mukiza.

He further noted that everyone who shall have slept within the boundaries of Uganda on the night of Thursday 24th/25th August 2023 will form part of those to be enumerated.

The Bureau has also finalized the development of the Census logo which shall be used as the main identity for the Census activities.

Plans are now underway to officially launch the Census activities within this third quarter. This will be followed with the Census pilot that will set the pace for main Census counting.

On January 4, about 23 teams of Census Mapping Assistants were deployed in the various districts across the country.

Each team comprised an average of six (6) persons, including the team leader, mapping assistants and driver. Some of the districts included Bukomasimbi, Mityana, Kalungu, Kanungu, Kisoro, Kabale, Bugiri, Bugweri, Kamuli, Kibuuku, Pallisa, Kayunga, Butalejja and Tororo

The Census Mapping teams capture details of the Administrative Units, Household Heads, Area codes for each and every household, physical features and social amenities such as academic institutions, health facilities, places of worship, water sources.

Other details captured in the mapping include the name of the LC1 Chairperson and the related telephone contacts.

Geographical details of the administrative units such as District, County, Constituency, Sub county, Parish, Village, Zone, Ward, Cell are also collected.

To guarantee quality in the statistical production value chain, the Bureau said it had set up a team that consists of members of the UBOS Executive Committee (EXCOM), Management and Heads of Department to oversee and ensure the smooth flow of activities. They are responsible for routine field supervision through the Census Mapping exercise.

Last year, the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja put in place the National Census Council to provide political oversight and advocacy for the national census 2023.

The council, which will sit once a quarter, is part of the wider governance structure expected to deliver the national counting of all Ugandans starting on September 25th August, 2023.

Structure

“The governance structures will ensure work goes according to plan and resources are put to proper utilization for the purpose they are meant for,” said Mukiza.

The Council, chaired by the Prime Minister, comprises; Ministers of Finance, Local Government, Defense, Gender, ICT, Education and Sports, Health, Lands and Housing, Planning and the UBOS Chairman Board of Directors and the Executive Director. Mukiza said the government has already formed all relevant committees from the national census council to the lowest local council unit.

Below the National Census Council is the National Census Steering Committee chaired by the Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary with membership of various Permanent Secretaries, representatives from development partners and the Chairperson of National Planning Authority. The main responsibility of the National Census Steering Committee to spearhead resource mobilization and strategic guidance.

Other census committees will provide oversight and technical guidance at the UBOS board and management level while at the sub-national level, district and local authorities will be tasked with ensuring the census is conducted smoothly in their respective areas.

The Cabinet recently passed a budget of Shs 339bn for the National Census.

At least Shs 160.6bn will cater for the pre-census activities such as Census Mapping, statistical IT infrastructural development, mass sensitisation, recruitment of human resources among others.

Mukiza also disclosed that this will be the first time Uganda is using digital products to bring innovation to census and statistical operations aimed at ensuring the quality of data and timely release of Census results.

“We are going to use tablets to collect data during the census. This will eliminate paperwork and improve the quality of data analysis in addition to shortening the release time,” said Mukiza.

He also said the tablets will be kept to “maintain and strengthen production of administrative data since it will be the first digital census where data is collected from the lowest level of local government using modern technology.”