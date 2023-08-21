Uganda Airlines opens direct route to Mumbai

Uganda Airlines has launched a direct route to Mumbai, India, for the first time in 40 years. The Entebbe-Mumbai direct route becomes the national carrier’s second international route after the one heading to Dubai.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Airlines, Ms Jennifer Bamuturaki, described the development as “a great stride for the country.”

“We share a strong bond together as brothers and sisters and we are delighted to open Mumbai,” Ms Bamuturaki said

“We are excited about India because of its significance in bilateral relations between Uganda and India for business trade, culture, and tourism. We are optimistic about this route, especially for cargo operations, tourism and value addition. We can’t wait to have dinner in Entebbe and breakfast in India,” she added.

Mumbai, formally known as Bombay, is the biggest commercial city in India. It is also the sixth most populous metropolitan area in the world with about 23 million people.

Speaking at the function, High Commissioner of India to Uganda Upender Singh Rawat described the launch as a “historic moment”.

Education benefits

He said more than 1,200 Ugandan students study in various universities in India and the direct flights to Mumbai will be very helpful in reducing the travel time by half, from 12 hours to six. Mr Adedayo Olawuyi, the chief commercial officer of Uganda Airlines, said the Entebbe-Mumbai maiden flight takes off on October 7.

He further revealed that there will be three flights every week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Mr Andrew Kintu, the manager for transaction advisory services at Grant Thornton Uganda, said the Entebbe-Mumbai direct route shall unlock tourism, trade and strengthen foreign direct investment opportunities in Uganda.

“Strengthened connections between families in Ugandan and India will facilitate appreciation for cultural differences, events, and festivals,” he explained. Statistics from the Indian community show that there are at least 35,000 Indians staying in Uganda legally, with majority of them returning to their country of origin once a year.

Uganda Airlines is Uganda’s flagship national passenger and cargo carrier that started operations in 2019.

It provides scheduled air transportation services in East Africa and near-international markets. Uganda Airlines was awarded the World’s Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award by Ch-Aviation in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Benefits of direct route

1. It eliminates the hassle of layovers and significantly reduces travel time, hence convenience

2. Ugandan business people can efficiently transport goods to Indian markets, while Indian companies can explore Ugandan markets.

3. Enables easier access to education and medical services, especially emergencies, between the two countries.

4. Indian tourists can explore Uganda’s diverse wildlife, natural landscapes, vibrant culture and other attractions

