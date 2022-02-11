Uganda, Congo soldiers capture ADF airfield

UPDF soldiers patrol Mukakati in eastern DR Congo on December 10 last year. PHOTO/MONITOR

By  Alex Ashaba  &  Longino Muhindo

What you need to know:

  • According to the UPDF, the airfield had been a hideout for the rebels, and a killing spot.

A day after the launch of the third phase of  Operation Shujaa against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) , the Ugandan and Congolese forces have captured Boga airfield from the rebels.
Maj Peter Mugisa, the operation spokesperson, said the joint force used the third approach route of Burasi-Boga to capture the airfield, which the rebels were using as a hideout and for killing people.

