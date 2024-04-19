Uganda considers IT deal with Turkey to boost digital transformation

The Ugandan government is in advanced talks to sign a partnership agreement with Turkey to accelerate the country's digital transformation efforts.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology, and National Guidance Dr. Aminah Zawedde told this publication on Wednesday that the planned partnership would enable them leverage their expertise and networks to expand the Information Technology (IT) industry in the country.

“The Turkish government has greatly contributed to the construction sector of the nation, and it also provides a number of scholarships to students. When we engage them in the ICT industry, they will be able to support our digital transformation roadmap by providing skills directly to the country,” she said.

Dr Zawedde said the planned Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would facilitate collaboration in various areas, including skills development through training programs for Ugandan students in Turkey's growing IT sector, knowledge transfer through partnership opportunities and exchange programs for IT professionals, and potential Turkish involvement in expanding Uganda's digital infrastructure.

President Museveni in August 2023 launched the Digital Transformation roadmap to run until 2028 which aims to connect essential facilities like health centers and district headquarters, empower individuals and communities to participate in the digital economy, and bridge the digital divide while creating job opportunities.

Dr Zawedde noted that the government recognises the importance of affordable internet access for successful digital transformation. Efforts include collaboration with private internet providers like MTN and Airtel to offer lower costs to the public, alongside the reduction of internet costs for government agencies by NITA-U (National Information Technology Authority - Uganda).

The government through NITA-U last year reduced the cost of the internet for its agencies from $70 to $35.