Uganda gets Shs9b boost from UK, Ireland for safe reopening of schools

Students register and screen for Covid-19 symptoms at Luzira Secondary School in October 2020. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • The initiative will enable up to 40,000 schools (both public and private) across the country capacitated through district officials to effectively track and manage COVID-19 cases and support students and teachers on re-entry.

  • The UK has provided £450,000 (about Shs 2,153,403,038) towards the initiative, while the Irish government has injected Euro 1.8 million (about Shs7,200,521,083) for the overall government of Uganda school reopening strategy, a portion of which will be used for school-based surveillance and mental health and psychosocial wellbeing in Karamoja sub region.

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has received Shs9 billion from the UK and Irish governments to support Uganda’s sustainable strategy of reopening schools safely.
The officials say the primary focus will be on school-based surveillance for early identification, reporting, and management of emerging Covid-19 cases in schools, and the secondary focus will be on mental health and psychosocial well-being and training to support teachers and children to readjust following the two-year virus-induced lockdown.
It is being anticipated that these are critical activities which can have a lasting impact on the education sector, enabling it to remain open and continue to provide education for the country’s children.

