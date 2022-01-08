Uganda starts collecting road toll on Entebbe Expressway

By  JONATHAN KAMOGA

What you need to know:

  • According to Transport Minister General Katumba Wamala,  all the expressways that the country is constructing will be toll roads.

Uganda on Saturday commenced collection of road tolls along the Kampala- Entebbe Expressway, a major and quicker gateway to the country’s only international Airport.

