Ugandan Covid vaccine trial to start in 8 months

The Minister for science and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero pictured on November 26, 2021appearing before the Select Committee of Parliament that is investigating allegations that she misused Shs31 billion meant to facilitate the development of a local Covid-19 vaccine. PHOTO | ARTHUR WADERO

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Prof Enock Matovu, the lead developer of the vaccine at Makerere University, said they used the common white mice (not genetically modified) to test the safety of the vaccine.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, has said testing the locally-developed Covid-19 vaccines on human beings will start in eight months.

