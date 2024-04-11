Ugandan envoy urges Muslims to remain kind, united after Eid

Calls for benevolence, solidarity and unity rang out loudest as government and ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party officials marked Eid al-Fitr, the celebration ending the holy month of Ramadan or fasting in Islam early this week.

A time of joy for Muslims at the secretariat, senior government leaders gathered at the NRM headquarters for the Tuesday occasion hailed by attendees “as a display of unity and solidarity.”

Urging unity, Ugandan envoy and senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs Abbey Walusimbi told Monitor that the ceremony was mainly organized to distribute Eid al-Fitr packages costing over Shs9million from the Office of the President to Islam faithfuls.

Earlier, the Ugandan diplomat had made an epic touting of President Museveni’s urge against sectarian persecution targeting people based on religion, politics and tribe.

“It served as a testament to the spirit of compassion and inclusivity that defines the nation,” he noted.

People are seen gathered at the NRM headquarters in Kampala on April 9, 2024, to receive Eid packages from the Office of the President. PHOTO/HANDOUT

According to official government data, Muslims form over 15 per cent of Uganda’s more than 46million people population.

But unresolved property wrangles and a leadership crisis have long left Islam in the country under three parallel administrations– one headed by Mufti Sheik Shaban Mubajje, another splinter group led by Sheikh Abdallah Ssemambo, and the Kibuli-based faction headed by Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi.

“We need to underscore the importance of unity and solidarity at all levels within Islam and the country at large for faster development,” Walusimbi advised after the celebration.

NRM secretary general Richard Todwong used the gathering to encourage Islam devotees to “continue spreading love and compassion through prayers and outreaches to the vulnerable.”

“This should be done during and after Ramadan. There’s also need for active engagement with government programs to benefit all Ugandans, including Muslims,” Todwong said in a speech delivered by his deputy Rose Namayanja Nsereko.

Todwong’s remarks equally contained direct calls for unity.

‘Community spirit paramount’

This year’s Eid package at the secretariat was made possible by the presidency, a move Walusimbi says is a sign that Museveni’s government “prioritizes the wellbeing of its citizens and promotes a society where care and community spirit are paramount.”

“The distribution of the package served as a reminder of the values that bind Ugandans together like empathy, generosity, and brotherhood. The event also aimed to warm hearts and strengthen the bonds of unity among citizens,” he noted.

Beneficiaries pose for a photo at the NRM headquarters in Kampala on April 9, 2024, after receiving Eid packages from the Office of the President. PHOTO/HANDOUT

He further explained that the distribution was out of sheer generosity and in accordance with Museveni’s vision and the NRM principle of zero segregation.