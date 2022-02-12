Prime

Ugandans hoping Kakwenza’s scars mark turning point

Some of the torture marks on Kakwenza’s back. PHOTOS/ DAVID LUBOWA/COURTESY

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Some of the torture victims say the wounds they grapple with are not just physical but also psychological.

Ghastly images of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija’s scarred back and his chilling revelation that—among other torture methods meted out—a pair of pliers was used to rip chunks of flesh from parts of his body shocked Ugandans to the point of uncharacteristic anger. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.