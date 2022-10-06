UHRC asks security to arraign six arrested in Fort Portal before court

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), has asked the security operatives who arrested six suspects in Fort Portal City on October 1, on allegations of impersonation and possession of firearms to be arraigned in court if they have cases to answer.

The director in charge of complaints investigations and legal services at UHRC, Ms Ida Nakiganda, said the arrested suspects have spent over 48 hours in custody without being arraigned in court which is illegal.

“The constitution requires under article 23 that anybody who is arrested should be arraigned in court within 48 hours or be given a police bond, and now that the 48 hours have elapsed, it becomes our concern as the Commission,” she said.

The security officers in Fort Portal City, confirmed the arrest of six people during an operation following reports of impersonation and illegal possession of a firearm by the suspects.

The Rwenzori Police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige identified six suspects as; Felix Sentongo, 42, Kanyesigye Frank alias Allan, 38, Kelvin Katungi, 45, Mugisa Isaaya, 22, Abdulatif Asaba, Peace Sadai, 38.

However, when asked as to why they have not arraigned the suspects before the court, Mr Twesige said the operation is still ongoing, promising to give more details later.

According to Mr Kulayigye, police flying squad assisted by other security agencies carried out an operation to apprehend suspected criminals who have been allegedly masquerading in military attires and conning people in Fort Portal City.

Following a tip off, one Allan Kanyesige who’s the main suspect, according to UPDF, was netted in Semuliki Lodge and Bar with an alleged accomplice identified as Peace Sudai.

“On brief interrogation, he led the security team to the home of Kelvin Katungi, claiming to be his place of aboard. Kelvin Katungi was also on the wanted list as an associate. He too was apprehended. Two other associates, Mugisha Isaaya and Asaba Abdulatif were also arrested. They are all detained at CPS Fort Portal,” Mr Kulayigye tweeted alongside pictures of a man donning military fatigue whom he identified as Kanyesige.