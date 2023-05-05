UK embassy gears up for King Charles coronation 

The British High Commission in Uganda yesterday unveiled a number of activities to mark the coronation of King Charles lll, which is slated to take place tomorrow (Saturday) at Westminster Abbey in London.

Charles, 74, became king after the death in September of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking yesterday during the coronation big lunch, the British High Commissioner, Ms Kate Airey, said the event sought to recognise the work of UK linked organisations operating in Uganda that have made a positive difference in local communities.

According to her, yesterday’s activity was tied to the coronation themes of sustainability, community, youth and diversity, and the connection with the UK’s work around the world.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate these themes than with a group of organisations that are doing amazing work in Uganda, building and strengthening links between UK and Uganda making us proud,” Ms Airey said.

She revealed that King Charles lll has been a good ambassador of environment sustainability, youth and diversity, saying these are key in the development of any economy and a lot of funding from the UK is geared towards these areas.

She added that apart from yesterday’s event, they are slated to view the coronation of the king on Saturday at the British High Council on television. She added that this will be followed by another lunch next week at her residence.

“It is really an exciting day because it has been a long time since we have done a coronation, so this is new for all of us. We are going to witness how traditions are and how the coronation is going to be done,” Ms Airey said.

According to her, the majority of them were not born when Queen Elizabeth was crowned, hence this will be another big story in the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953, hence it has been 70 years without the citizens witnessing another coronation.

Ms Airey revealed that they are slated to hold another lunch next week on Thursday.

The British High Commissioner, Ms Kate Airey, interacts with some of the guests on May 4, 2023.

Other activities

Other activities, according to Ms Tina Wamala, the communications officer at British High Commission, include a separate public viewing of the coronation at Kabira International Schools Uganda (KISU), which, she said, has been organised by the British Association Uganda.

She added that the commissioner is slated to lead her team at a later date to offer charity services in the orphanages and cleaning drainage channels in Kampala.

A number of NGOs that are funded by various organisations and individuals from the UK yesterday turned up for lunch at the British Commissioner’s residence to show their solidarity.

In an interview with Daily Monitor, the communication manager of Elgon Tree Growing Enterprise, Ms Joanita Mbabazi, said they are being funded by the Wales Charity organisation to empower communities to plant trees. According to her, this has helped the country to mitigate the climate change that is affecting many economies.

“We have had a very long relationship with the UK through Wales charity and we are privileged to celebrate the coronation with the British government. Through their funding, we have been able to plant at least 20m trees and our goal of planting 25m by 2025 will be achieved,” Ms Mbabazi said.

Ms Sheilah Birungi, the country director of Zera, an NGO empowering women with business education and debt free capital, said they have supported about 47 women to start businesses and uplifted more than 400 families from poverty in Kamuli District.