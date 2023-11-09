Minister Lugoloobi received 600 Karamoja iron sheets – OPM stores head

State Minister for Finance Amos Lugoloobi received 600 iron sheets which were meant to be relief items for the Karacunas (youth who have abandoned rustling in Karamoja sub region), a prosecution witness has told court.

The head of stores at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Mr Frederick Kalema told court that Mr Lugoloobi, who doubles as MP Ntenjeru north, Kayunga District received the first batch of iron sheets (300 pieces) on July 15, 2022 and the second batch (300 pieces) on February 2, 2023.

Mr Kalema was Thursday giving his testimony in a case in which Mr Lugoloobi is accused of being part of several other ministers and government officials who received 100,000 pre-painted iron sheets meant to be relief items for Karacunas.

Mr Kalema told Justice Margaret Tibulya at the Anti-Corruption Court that Mr Lugoloobi’s share was part of the iron sheets that were meant for the launch of the Community Empowerment Programme in Moroto, Karamoja sub region by President Museveni in June 2022.

“…None of the beneficiaries (ministers) picked the iron sheets on their own. Most of them picked through their personal assistants and for Mr Lugoloobi, it was Allan John Damulira, his political assistant who signed and picked the iron sheets on his behalf,” Kalema testified.

Mr Kalema, the fifth prosecution witness also testified that Mr Lugoloobi has since returned the 600 questionable iron sheets to OPM stores in Namanve, Wakiso District through his driver Julius Mpanga using motor vehicle number UBG 403S.

He was testifying against Minister Lugoolobi who is charged with dealing with government property in regard to the questionable iron sheets.

Mr Lugoloobi who denies any wrong doing is among the three ministers who are accused of being found in possession of iron sheets meant for the Karacunas. Others are Karamoja affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and her junior Ms Agnes Nandutu.

Other witnesses who have since testified in this case are; two Junior Inventory Management Officers , Steven Mpakibi and Osbert Arinaitwe, Joshua Abaho, a senior assistant secretary at OPM who also works as the personal secretary of Karamoja affairs minister, Mary Gorette Kitutu and Mr Geoffrey Sseremba, the under Secretary at OPM.

Prosecution case

Prosecution states that on July 14, 2022 and February 2023 at OPM Stores in Namanve in Mukono District and at different places in Matugga, Wakiso District and Ntenjeru North Constituency in Kayunga District, Mr Lugoloobi dealt with government property to wit; 400 pre-painted iron sheets marked "Office of the Prime Minister" having reason to believe that the said iron sheets were acquired as a result of loss of public property, an offence under section 10 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act.