UN, local leaders call for sustainability in supporting refugees' needs 

The UN Women and local leaders have tasked the government to advocate for peace in refugee home countries and provide more education to serve their literacy needs as long term solutions to the crisis and sustaining their livelihoods.

"The issue of refugees is challenging, we need to look at the cause and understand the challenges," said Ms Paulina Chiwangu, the UN Women Representative in Uganda while speaking at the launch of a food donation program to support refugees during the holy month of Ramadan period at Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement Camp in Bweyale Town Council in Kiryandongo District on Saturday.

Hajjat Sarah Kanyike, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Kampala City Affairs noted that there is a need to create sustainability and having more partners on board.

"As far as government is concerned, we are looking at other programs other than food, children need to go to school," she said.

Mr Abdalla Hassan AlShamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Uganda led the UAEAid food program at Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement.

In a spirit of compassion and solidarity, refugees from over 300 fasting muslim households and the hosting community gathered at the Magaga food distribution centre within the Refugee settlement to receive food rations for breaking their fasting period.

The food packages consisted of posho, rice, sugar, cooking oil, and wheat.

The event marked the launch of a donation program that will serve 30,000 food packages to muslim refugees and adjacent host communities for adequate sustenance.

Some of the refugees voiced their concerns to the leaders requesting to go back to their home countries citing lack of basic needs in the camps such as nutritious food that can complement their dietary needs.

The collaboration between UAEAid and UN Women underscores a commitment to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations, particularly refugees facing displacement challenges.

"Uganda is a recipient of the most refugees in Africa. We need to understand the root cause of this refugee influx and collectively address these issues," Ms Chiwangu noted.