Uneb hires 14,000 to mark PLE, UCE exams





The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has hired 14,000 teachers to expedite the marking of student scripts.

The exam body indicates that about 6,000 teachers have been invited to mark Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) while 8,000 others have been contracted to deal with Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams.

“The marking process will go on until the end of December and we expect to release the first set of results, which is PLE, during the third week of January 2024,” the Uneb spokesperson, Ms Jennifer Kalule, told a media briefing in Kampala yesterday.

She further revealed that the exercise kicked off in 33 marking centres in the districts of Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono.

“We are preparing for the marking of the scripts for the two levels of PLE and UCE. The candidates for UACE will finish writing the papers this Friday, December 1, but quite a number of them completed writing their papers last Friday,” Ms Kalule said.

Of a total of 33 marking centres, 13 will be used for marking PLE scripts, while 20 are for marking UCE and UACE.

“We cannot reveal where exactly our marking centres are, but they are within Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono for easy coordination,” Ms Kalule added.

This year’s PLE examinations started with a briefing of candidates on November 7 and the examinations were written on November 8 and 9.

A total of 749,347 candidates from 14,442 examination centres registered for PLE. Out of these, 391,558 (53 percent) of the total candidates are females while 357,789 (48 percent) are males.

UCE examinations started on October 13 and ended on November 17. At this level, a total of 364,421 candidates registered with 184,064 candidates being female and 180,357 candidates being males. Uneb had 3861 examination centres.

Last set

UACE examinations that started on November 10 and are expected to end on December 1.