Unemployment: Graduates share their plans

In Uganda, the joy of graduation is always cut short by the misery of being unemployed. Aware of the challenge, graduating students are being prepared by higher institutions of learning on how to wade through the murky waters of unemployment by emphasising skills development on top of their course packages so as to be more effective in the job market.

Other learners plan to volunteer with some organisations to acquire experience that would prepare them for their careers. The Monitor traced some of the students, who shared how they are applying the skills acquired from the various universities to face the world of unemployment. Mr Dickson Baryahabwe, a practising journalist who graduated with a postgraduate diploma in Human Resource and Management at Bishop Stuart University, said the university emphasised multitasking.

“For that matter, I have ventured into agriculture and I expect my colleagues to borrow a leaf as they wait to be employed. Waiting for a job in your profession may be challenging, but I can’t sit back when there are other opportunities beyond my profession,” Mr Baryahabwe said. Mr Allan Nuwasiima, a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, said he is ready to work as a volunteer.

“As I wait for my dream job in journalism, my mind is open to any other opportunity. The unemployment question in our country now calls for working smart and thinking outside the box,” he said.

Mr Michael Tumwakire, who graduated in Agriculture and Community Development, said: “I am going to communities, get dirty in peoples’ farms in order to earn a living. The challenge I have seen is that most graduates want office jobs, which are scarce,” Mr Tumwakire said.

Mr Joshua Ainembabazi, another graduate of Business Administration at Ibanda University, said he plans to start his own business.

“True, my dream is to get a job either in government or other non-governmental organisations but with the unemployment rates in the country, I can’t sit and wait, that dream job will find me along the way,” he said.

Mr Colleb Tusingwire, a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication, said he plans to wade through unemployment through networking. “I plan to open my own YouTube channel, upload content and get money rather than running to media houses for jobs, which are very scarce,” he said.

Ms Annah Asiimwe, who graduated as a teacher at Kabale University, is now a florist in Mbarara City. “After graduation, I got an opportunity to teach in two private schools, the first had promised to pay me Shs300,000 per month but for the three months I taught there, I got only Shs200,000 instead of Shs900,000. The other school promised me Shs400,000 per month, I taught there for two months but didn’t get a penny. I decided to give teaching a break and try other opportunities,” Ms Asiimwe said.

Mr Tom Karuhanga, who graduated from Kyambogo University last year with a Bachelor of Business Administration, now has a salon, makes decorations, bags, mats and packages in Mbarara City.

“After graduation, I could not get any immediate employment. I looked at what I could do with little money. That is when I started a decorations business. The products I use are cheap and readily available because they are mainly from trash like straws and banana fibre. I also have a salon,” Mr Karuhanga said. He said on average, he can earn up to Shs500,000 as profits per month from his businesses.

ADVICE FROM LEADERS

Some leaders have given ideas they believe will help graduates survive in the unemployment world. The State Minister for Finance (Privatization and Investment), Ms Evelyn Anite, while officiating at the graduation ceremony for Ibanda University on December 8 last year, urged graduates to try volunteering amid job scarcity.

“I encourage you to go in for volunteering, the country has few jobs in the public service, so as a fresh graduate, try volunteering in some companies and slowly by slowly, time will come when you will get employed,” she advised.

Ankole Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa, during Bishop Stuart University graduation in the same month, appealed to graduates not to get stuck in the professions they graduate into.

“Our education system has disadvantaged us because of specialisation. You find some getting stuck to a profession when there are other opportunities. For instance, because someone is a lawyer, he cannot go farming or doing business. I implore you to change your mindset and explore all the available opportunities of earning even when it’s outside your profession,” Bishop Mwesigwa said.