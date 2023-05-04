UNHCR hands over inpatient ward to refugee transit camp

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has constructed and handed over an inpatient department (IPD) ward to Bubukwanga Health Centre III in Bundibugyo District.

The facility aims at extending better health services to Congolese asylum seekers at Bubukwanga Transit Camp and the neighbouring community.

The health centre III, which has served patients from the sub-counties of Bubukwanga, Ntotoro, Kirumya, and Tokwe for years due to conflicts in DR Congo, is overstretched by many patients from the transit camp.

Currently, more than 20,000 asylum seekers have been registered at the transit camp since 2021. About 200 are still at the camp, according to the Bundibugyo District refugees’ focal person, Mr Francis Senyondo.

While handing over the IPD ward to the Bundibugyo District local government, Mr Jason Hepps, the deputy representative of UNHCR, asked the district leaders to work closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure the facility is equipped to the rightful standards.

“We can commit to being here with the community as long as they welcome refugees,” Mr Hepps said on Tuesday.

Cost

Mr Paul Shelubale Ali from UNHCR Mbarara office said the facility was constructed at Shs385 million.

“We continue to support this facility because it serves an extensive community and due to the refugee insurgency on average, the facility conducts 150 consultations per day, three to four deliveries per day, and five to six admissions per day,” Mr Shelubale said.

The chairperson of Bundibugyo District, Mr Robert Tibakinirwa, applauded UNHCR for the support and pledged that the facility would be used properly.

“I am very happy that UNHCR has today met their commitment in our MoU. As the local government, we’re going to continue supporting UNHCR in their programmes within the district,” Mr Tibakunirwa said.