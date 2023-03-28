Global Refugee Forum: Global response needed

As world leaders gather for the Global Refugee Forum in December 2023, we need to focus on the urgent need to increase funding for refugees in the Global South. After the first Global Refugee Forum in 2019 held in Geneva countries made a number of pledges including financial support towards a refugee response, however just this year UNHCR reported a shortfall in funding towards refugee support. This year, Uganda is set to co-convene the second Global Refugee Forum which provides a platform for the international community to come together and address the global refugee crisis.

Uganda has a long history of hosting refugees, and it is currently home to over 1.5 million refugees, making it the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa and the third largest globally. I have seen firsthand refugees flee into Uganda from the wars in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, and how they have been welcomed by the Ugandan Government working alongside UNHCR to have them settled. While the majority of the refugees live in settlement camps, Uganda has been recognized for its progressive refugee policies that prioritize the inclusion of refugees in the country’s social and economic systems including the right to work, access to education, and healthcare.

The timing of the Global Refugee Forum is critical as the world faces an unprecedented global refugee crisis. As of May 2022, the number of refugees worldwide had reached an all-time high of over 32 million, and this number continues to grow. There are also over 100 million forcibly displaced people in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the refugee crisis, add to that the Ukraine war, the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the long-standing Syrian crisis as well as a cocktail of instabilities in sub-Saharan Africa, is an indication that the crisis is still here with us and needs a concerted response. While the United States and other developed countries have responded admirably to the Ukraine Refugee crisis, they have in many ways let down refugees in the global south. The Forum presents an opportunity for the international community to come together and address the unique challenges faced by refugees during the pandemic.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, the majority of refugees are hosted in developing countries. These countries often lack the resources and infrastructure to adequately support refugees, leaving many without access to basic necessities such as food, shelter, and healthcare. While some Western countries have made significant contributions to refugee aid, it is clear that much more needs to be done especially in the areas of funding and receiving more refugees. Under President Biden, the USA plans to welcome and resettle 125,000 refugees in 2023, of which 40,000 spots are allocated to Africa. While this is a welcome development, it is just a drop in the ocean considering the ability of the USA and the dire refugee need. Indeed the UNHCR projected that over 2 million refugees need resettling this year alone, with close to 700,000 coming from Africa.

Investing in refugees is not just the right thing to do morally, it is also in the West’s self-interest. By providing support for refugees, it can help to create stability in regions that are often plagued by conflict and instability. This stability can help to prevent the spread of extremism and reduce the risk of terrorism. Moreover, investing in refugees can also create economic opportunities. Refugees can bring valuable skills and experiences to the table, and by providing them with the resources they need to succeed, we can help to create a more diverse and dynamic workforce.

As we convene at the Global Refugee Forum this year, let us remember that the refugee crisis is a global issue that demands a global response and all refugees are equal. Let us work together to provide the support needed to ensure that refugees in the Global South are able to live in dignity and security, and to build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

Mr Ivan Odiit-Onapito is a Billy Graham Scholar in the Humanitarian and Disaster Institute at Wheaton College.