Prime

UNRA lines up 15 roads for upgrade

UNRA executive director Allen Kagina. PHOTO/FILE 

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya  &  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The road projects are expected to start this year.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has lined up at least 15 new roads for construction covering a total of 825kms to increase mobility and subsequently shore up economic growth.
Overall, Unra has been able to construct at least a 114.45km road network.
The authority’s executive director, Ms Allen Kagina, made the revelation yesterday while presenting the road agency’s half year performance for FY2021/2022 to journalists in Kampala.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.