UPDF clears the air on Muhoozi status

Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba (left) and his wife Charlotte Nankunda attend an event at  Mbuya in Kampala in 2019. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • UPDF says Lt Gen Kainerugaba is still an active-duty service member with the Force.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has said the Commander of the Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has not retired from the army.

